Querrey ends drought with Delray Beach victory
February 22, 2016 / 12:59 AM / in 2 years

Querrey ends drought with Delray Beach victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sam Querrey of the U.S. returns a shot to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro after Querrey won their men's semi-final match at the Delray Beach Open tennis tournament in Delray Beach, Florida February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

(Reuters) - American Sam Querrey won his first ATP World Tour title in four years when he defeated fellow countryman Rajeev Ram 6-4 7-6(6) at the Delray Beach Open on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Querrey had not won since Los Angeles in 2012 and had to overcome a break in both sets to claim his eighth career title.

“We were both a little nervous today, it wasn’t the cleanest match,” Querrey said. “I just battled through and happened to hit one great shot in the second set, and it was on match point.”

He was referring to a pinpoint passing shot that hit the line after he chased down a cross-court forehand by Ram.

“Sometimes it feels better to win when you don’t play your best, because you know you have another gear,” Querrey said. “I had two finals last year, both close losses, so it feels good to be in the winner’s circle.”

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both

