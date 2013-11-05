FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Improving Dimitrov sets sights on grand slam title
November 5, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

Improving Dimitrov sets sights on grand slam title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria gives the thumbs up after defeating Michael Llodra of France in their opening round match at the Paris Masters men's singles tennis tournament at the Palais Omnisports of Bercy in Paris, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who won his maiden ATP tour title two weeks ago, has set his sights on capturing his first grand slam crown next year.

”This was a great season for me, the best in my career, the 22-year-old, who finished the year as number 23 in the world, told a news conference in Sofia on Tuesday.

“I won some big matches as well as my first major title but I have not achieved what I want,” added Dimitrov, who became the first Bulgarian man to win a tour title when he beat David Ferrer in the final of the Stockholm Open last month.

“My next big goal is a grand slam title. If this is Wimbledon, it will be incredible, but any of the other tournaments will be a huge achievement too.”

Dimitrov, dubbed “Baby Federer”, became hugely popular in Bulgaria after winning junior titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2008.

“I have fun with these (Roger Federer) comparisons but I hope that people have already seen that I want to have my own style,” the Bulgarian said.

Dimitrov turned to Australian Roger Rasheed as his coach in October and said the man who helped players such as Lleyton Hewitt, Gael Monfils and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, could be his secret weapon.

“We have worked out areas that need improvement, and will concentrate on them,” he said. “I need to increase my stamina, in order be able to endure five-set matches. Consistency will be a key component as well.”

“I work very hard because I want to improve my game, I don’t go out of the gym. I can tell you that I went straight to the gym right after winning the final in Stockholm.”

Reporting by Angel Krasimov, Editing by Clare Lovell

