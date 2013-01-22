FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Djokovic named Balkan athlete of the year
#Sports News
January 22, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Djokovic named Balkan athlete of the year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Serbia’s world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has been named Balkan Athlete of the Year, the Bulgarian state news agency (BTA) said on Tuesday.

Djokovic, who won the Australian Open last year before finishing runner-up at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, became the first Serb to scoop the prize since Yugoslavia collapsed in the early 1990s.

The 25-year-old beat Turkey’s Asli Cakir Alptekin, who won the women’s 1,500 meters gold at the London Olympics.

Croatian Sandra Perkovic, women’s discus champion at the 2012 Games, came third in the annual poll.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar

