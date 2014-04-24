FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Djokovic set to become a dad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and his girlfriend Jelena Ristic pose for photographers as they arrive at a fundraising dinner for the Novak Djokovic Foundation in London July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic is set to become a father after announcing on Thursday that he and fiancee Jelena Ristic are expecting their first child.

“Jelena and I are truly blessed to soon become parents! My love is pregnant!,” the world number two and six-times grand slam champion wrote on Facebook.

Djokovic, who got engaged to Ristic last September, is set to join Swiss players Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka as the only members of the current world top 10 with children.

Federer, who had twins with wife Mirka in 2009, is expecting a third child in the coming weeks.

Serbian Djokovic is currently recovering from a wrist injury and recently played down fears he could miss the French Open, the only grand slam missing from his collection.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman

