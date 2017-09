Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia fought back to defeat Swiss ninth seed Stanislas Wawrinka in a gruelling five sets in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Saturday.

Djokovic prevailed 2-6 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 6-4 to set up a Monday meeting against either Spaniard Rafa Nadal or Richard Gasquet of France for the men’s singles title.