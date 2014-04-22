Djokovic plays down injury fears, back for Madrid

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after missing a point during his match against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their semi-final match at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Novak Djokovic has played down fears he will miss this year’s French Open, saying the wrist injury he sustained at the Monte Carlo Masters last week is not as serious as first feared.

The Serb, second in the world rankings behind Rafael Nadal, said on his website (www.novakdjokovic.com) that he hoped to be fit to play in the Madrid Masters which starts on May 4.

“Fortunately, the situation with the injury is better than it first seemed,” Djokovic, who was beaten by Roger Federer in Monte Carlo, said on Tuesday.

”Doctors assured me that I will be ready for Madrid, then Rome and Roland Garros, just as it has been planned.

“However, I need to continue with the recovery process and full medical treatments. It means I will have to take a short break in order to recover as soon as possible.”

Djokovic is looking to win the French Open to complete his set of grand slam titles.