Djokovic can turn to Federer for baby advice

Novak Djokovic of Serbia shakes hands with Roger Federer of Switzerland following their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

PARIS (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic may be asking Roger Federer for one or two tips in the coming weeks about how to combine parenthood with playing on the ATP Tour.

World number one Djokovic became a father last week and is eager to be involved in his son’s life despite his busy traveling schedule with the tennis tour.

“I will try to have my family travel with me as much as they can, obviously,” the Serbian told a news conference at the Paris Masters, which will decide the four remaining spots for this month’s ATP World Tour finals.

“For me, it’s important to participate in my child’s life as much as I can, in his development, in his growing up, in his childhood.”

Federer, who has two sets of twins, knows a thing or two about traveling with his family while on tour.

“Roger, you mentioned Roger, there are, aside him, there are many other players who have the similar situation, so I try to talk with them and get some tips or some necessary experiences that they can share with me so it can help in my own case,” said Djokovic.

There will not be a lot of baby talking, however, when business starts in Paris for Federer and Djokovic, who will battle it out this month to claim the world number one spot at the end of the season.

Djokovic, who has a slim advantage over world number two Federer, is wary of the threat.

“I never thought...never signed him out, never ruled him out,” he said.

”I always thought that he’s one of the best players in the world, and he keeps on proving to everybody that he deserves to be there.

“I have lots of respect for what he does. I don’t think that age is an issue for him. As a matter of fact, I think he’s playing some of his best tennis this year.”