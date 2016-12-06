Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with his coach Boris Becker during a practice session on the eve of his final match against Britain's Andy Murray, at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

LONDON Tennis world number two Novak Djokovic has split with coach Boris Becker three years after adding the German grand slam winner to his team.

Serbian Djokovic confirmed their parting of ways on his website on Tuesday.

"After three very successful years, Boris Becker and I have jointly decided to end our cooperation," Djokovic, who lost his number one ranking to Andy Murray last month, said.

"The goals we set when we started working together have been completely fulfilled, and I want to thank him for the cooperation, teamwork, dedication and commitment."

Djokovic, 29, has won six of his 12 grand slam titles since hiring Becker in December 2013.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)