4 months ago
Teen Kazakh tennis player Arashov gets two-year doping ban
#Sports News
April 13, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 4 months ago

Teen Kazakh tennis player Arashov gets two-year doping ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kazakhstan teenager Arsan Arashov has been banned for two years after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Thursday.

The 17-year-old, ranked 1,729th in the world, failed a test at an ITF event in Gandia, Spain in early July last year, with his suspension backdated to Sept. 30, 2016.

Meldonium is the drug that Russia's former world number one Maria Sharapova tested positive for at the 2016 Australian Open, leading to a two-year ban which was cut to 15 months on appeal.

Sharapova is set to make her comeback to the sport in Stuttgart on April 26, the day her suspension is lifted.

Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris

