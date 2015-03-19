FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Odesnik banned 15 years for second doping violation
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 19, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 2 years ago

Odesnik banned 15 years for second doping violation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wayne Odesnik of the U.S. serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

LONDON (Reuters) - American player Wayne Odesnik has been banned for 15 years after a second doping violation, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who was sanctioned for two years in 2010 for possession of human growth hormone, was found to have taken prohibited substances, including an anabolic steroid, after submitting out-of-competition urine samples in December 2014 and January this year.

Odesnik, who reached 77th in the world in 2009, will be banned until January 2030.

Related Coverage

The United States Tennis Association said it had no comment on the suspension.

The tests were carried out by the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme and U.S. anti-doping body USADA.

“This case featured extensive cooperation between the ITF (on behalf of the Programme) and USADA, including information sharing, use of the expertise of each organization and a consolidated approach to the results management process,” a statement said.

“These contributions are hereby recognized and held up as an example of the benefits of cooperation between Anti-Doping Organisations.”

The South African-born Odesnik, currently ranked 267th, served only half of his previous two-year ban because he cooperated with the ITF’s anti-doping program.

Odesnik was shunned by some of his peers on the tour after being punished for doping and the subsequent perception that he might have tattled on other players.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis and Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.