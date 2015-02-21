FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halep beats Pliskova in Dubai final
#Sports News
February 21, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Halep beats Pliskova in Dubai final

Matt Smith

1 Min Read

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after winning the singles tennis final match at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - Romania’s Simona Halep overcame Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-4 7-6(4) in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday to claim a 10th WTA singles title that will lift her back to third in the world rankings.

Halep, who was promoted to top seed following Serena Williams’ late withdrawal, was relentless at the Aviation Club.

She converted her only break point in the opener to win the first set and shrugged off four service breaks and two fluffed match points in the next set to secure a second title of 2015 following victory in Shenzhen in January.

Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Pritha Sarkar

