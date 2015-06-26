FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former champion Radwanska reaches Eastbourne final
June 26, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

Former champion Radwanska reaches Eastbourne final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aegon International - Devonshire Park, Eastbourne - 26/6/15. Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska celebrates winning her semi final match. Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Agnieszka Radwanska continued her pre-Wimbledon tune-up by reaching the final of Eastbourne grasscourt tournament with a 6-1 6-7(3) 6-2 win over America’s Sloane Stephens on Friday.

Radwanska, a Wimbledon runner-up in 2012, will face Belinda Bencic in the final. The 18-year-old Swiss advanced after second-seed Caroline Wozniacki retired while trailing 3-0 in the first set.

Radwanska, who won at Eastbourne in 2008, lost to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final in 2012.

In the men’s event in Nottingham, 12th seed Sam Querrey beat Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov 4-6 6-3 7-5 to set up a final against Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin, who beat Marcos Baghdatis when the Cypriot retired early in the first set.

Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
