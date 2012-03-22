FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venus Williams makes winning return in Miami
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 22, 2012 / 12:56 AM / in 6 years

Venus Williams makes winning return in Miami

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Venus Williams of the U.S. lunges for a return against Kimiko Date-Krumm of Japan at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Venus Williams made a triumphant to the WTA Tour on Wednesday, winning her first round match at the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami.

The former world number one had not played a singles match since last year’s U.S. Open in New York when she revealed she had been diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, an auto-immune disease that causes fatigue and joint soreness.

But the 31-year-old American was back on the court on Wednesday, beating Japan’s Kimiko Date-Krumm 6-0 6-3 in an hour and 17 minutes.

“Just to be in this tournament is a huge win for me,” Williams told reporters after being granted a wildcard entry into the tournament.

Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates her victory over Kimiko Date-Krumm of Japan at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Just being here is a win, I told myself going into this, this is a win. Just to train and get back at this level.”

Belgium’s Kim Clijsters, another former number one on the comeback trail, overcame a slow start before beating Australia’s Jarmila Gajdosova 4-6 6-1 6-0.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Clijsters had not played since she lost to eventual champion Victoria Azarenka in the Australian Open semi-finals when she injured her ankle.

“It’s always tough to get that first match rhythm under your belt,” Clijsters said.

“One thing I can count on is I have the experience, though. It doesn’t take me that long to get used to it again. But it has become tougher.”

Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Ian Ransom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.