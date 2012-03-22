Serena Williams eases through in Miami

Serena Williams of the U.S. lunges for a return during her match against Zhang Shuai of China during their match at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Serena Williams made a triumphant return to the WTA Tour on Thursday, crushing China’s Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-3 in the second round of the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami.

A five-times winner of the elite event, the American fired down six aces and broke her opponent four times on the way to a one-sided victory in her first appearance since the Australian Open in January.

”I‘m always a little nervous in the first round, and I kind of chill out after that,“ 10th seed and former world number one Williams told reporters. ”It’s always the same. It’s always been the same.

“Last time I played I played horrible, and I was thinking as long as I don’t hit a ball into the stands I’ll be good. I didn’t do that today, so it worked out well.”

Williams, who won the title in Miami in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2008, had not played in the event since 2009 because of injury and illness.

The 13-time grand slam singles champion will next face Italy’s Roberta Vinci, who swept aside Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5 6-1.

Belgium’s Kim Clijsters, another former number one on the comeback trail, booked her place in the third round with a 6-2 7-5 win over Germany’s Julia Goerges on a blustery day in Miami.

”With these weather conditions it’s tough serving,“ Clijsters said. ”I don’t think there’s anybody who plays a whole tournament with perfect tennis, so you have to try and battle through, find the solutions when you’re not playing your best.

“Mentally, that’s one of the biggest focuses I have when I step out on the court here in Miami, where it can get very windy.”

Clijsters is playing in her first tournament since she lost to eventual champion Victoria Azarenka in the Australian Open semi-finals when she injured her ankle.

In other matches on Thursday, second-seeded Russian Maria Sharapova fought back to beat Shahar Peer of Israel 4-6 6-3 6-3 and Australia’s Sam Stosur, the sixth seed, breezed past Valeria Savinykh of Russia 6-4 6-0.