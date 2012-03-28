FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murray fights back to beat Tipsarevic
March 28, 2012 / 10:30 PM / in 6 years

Murray fights back to beat Tipsarevic

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain hits a backhand to Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida (Reuters) - Britain’s Andy Murray fought back for a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Serbian Janko Tipsarevic to reach the Sony Ericsson Open semi-finals on Wednesday.

Murray, the world number four, trailed by a set and a break before receiving medical attention for what appeared to be a stomach problem.

The Scot then promptly turned the match around as he broke the next service game from ninth seed Tipsarevic and went on to clinch the second set.

Murray, whose backhand was below par and who made 34 unforced errors, then broke in the third game of the final set and held firm with his serve to ensure a last-four match against Rafa Nadal or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga who play later on Wednesday.

Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

