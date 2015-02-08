FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Williams sisters see U.S. through in Fed Cup promotion bid
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 8, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Williams sisters see U.S. through in Fed Cup promotion bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. returns a shot to Maria Irigoyen of Argentina during their Fed Cup World Group II first round tennis match in Buenos Aires February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A persistent, nagging cough bothering world number one Serena Williams since her Australian Open victory gave Argentina a chink of light in their one-sided Fed Cup tie against the United States on Sunday.

However, Argentine number one Paula Ormaechea’s 6-4 6-4 win over Coco Vanderweghe, standing in for Williams, was a minor setback on the Americans’ way to a 4-1 victory in the World Group II tie at Pilara outside Buenos Aires.

“Since last night, we’d seen that (Serena) wasn’t going to play much... I knew I would have revenge,” Ormaechea, beaten in two sets by Venus Williams on Saturday, told reporters.

Venus Williams dispatched Maria Irigoyen 6-1 6-4 as the record 17 times champions U.S. cruised towards a promotion playoff in April in their bid to regain World Group I status.

“It was a great atmosphere, we played well and I’m proud of the win,” said Venus Williams.

The Williams sisters had put their team 2-0 up on Saturday with wins over world number 121 Ormaechea and number 197 Irigoyen whose country were seeded and had a choice of court, opting for clay, despite the huge gap in world rankings favoring the Americans.

Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.