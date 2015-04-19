FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holders Czech Republic beat France to reach Fed Cup final
#Sports News
April 19, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Holders Czech Republic beat France to reach Fed Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during her semi-final match of the Fed Cup tennis tournament against France's Caroline Garcia in Ostrava April 19, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PARIS (Reuters) - Holders Czech Republic reached their second consecutive Fed Cup final when Petra Kvitova beat Caroline Garcia 6-4 6-4 to give her team an unassailable 3-0 lead over France on Sunday.

The Czech will face either Russia or Germany in the Nov 14-15 final.

Lucie Safarova earned the first Czech point by beating Garcia 4-6 7-6(1) 6-1 on Saturday after saving five match points in front of a boisterous crowd at Ostrava’s CEZ arena.

Kvitova swept aside Kristina Mladenovic 6-3 6-4 to make it 2-0.

World number four Kvitova was barely troubled on Sunday by Garcia, who threatened a second-set comeback when she bagged three games in a row after falling 5-1 down.

But Kvitova was just too good and wrapped up victory on her service game with a forehand winner.

It will be the Czech Republic’s fourth Fed Cup final in five years.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

