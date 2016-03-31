FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czechs to meet Swiss in Fed Cup semi without Kvitova, Safarova
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 31, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Czechs to meet Swiss in Fed Cup semi without Kvitova, Safarova

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 26, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Petra Kvitova hits a forehand against Ekaterina Makarova (not pictured) at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports - RTSCC5V

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Defending champions Czech Republic will bid for a third straight Fed Cup final appearance in April without the firepower of its top players Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova.

The Czechs have won the premier women’s team event the last two years and four times since 2011 thanks to the strength of the ace duo.

The team takes on Switzerland in Lucerne in a semi-final on April 16-17 but will be without the pair, after they agreed with team captain Petr Pala that they would sit out this stage.

“Lucie and Petra confirmed to me that if the team reached the finals, they will be ready to play,” CTK news agency cited Pala as saying.

World number seven Kvitova and Safarova, 15th in the rankings, will leave the chance of another title defense to teammates, including last year’s hero Karolina Pliskova.

Pliskova, ranked 14th in the world after cracking the top 10 last year, had her best showing of 2016 this month at Indian Wells, where she ended up losing in the semi-finals to eventual champion Victoria Azarenka.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.