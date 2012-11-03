Murray and Djokovic drawn together at ATP Tour Finals

Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia stands next to Andy Murray of Britain during the trophy presentation after their men's singles final at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic will continue their career-long rivalry at the ATP World Tour Finals after being drawn in the same group for the season-ender in London’s Docklands next week.

Saturday’s draw paired Murray in Group A with the man he beat in a Flushing Meadows epic to claim his first grand slam title at the U.S. Open in September.

As well as Djokovic, who will end the year as the world number one for the second year running, home favorite Murray will also be up against Tomas Berdych and last year’s beaten finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.

Group B, the easier looking of the two, will feature defending champion and 17-times grand slam winner Roger Federer, Spain’s David Ferrer, Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic and Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.

World number four Rafa Nadal is the only one of the top eight missing from the eight-day tournament that starts on Monday. He has been out of action since June with a knee injury.

Murray also beat Djokovic on the way to winning Olympic gold at Wimbledon this year although the Scot lost to the Serb after saving match points in the Shanghai final last month.

London’s O2 Arena is hosting the tournament for the fourth consecutive year.