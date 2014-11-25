French official banned for life for betting offences

PARIS (Reuters) - French tennis official Morgan Lamri has been banned for life due to multiple betting-related offences, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who has been umpire on the challenger and future tour and is listed as an inactive player on the ATP website, was found guilty of betting and “contriving/attempting to contrive the outcome or any other aspect of any event,” the TIU said in a statement.

The ITU was formed in 2008 at the initiative of the International Tennis Federation, the ATP, the WTA and the Grand Slam Board to protect the integrity of the sport.