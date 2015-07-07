FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France picks Mahut over Monfils for GB Davis Cup clash
July 7, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

France picks Mahut over Monfils for GB Davis Cup clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gael Monfils of France plays a shot during his match against Gilles Simon of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

PARIS (Reuters) - France have left Gael Monfils out of their team to play Great Britain in the Davis Cup next week, preferring lower-ranked Nicolas Mahut for his grasscourt and doubles skills - as predicted by Monfils himself.

Mahut, ranked 66 in the world and who has struggled with thigh pain at this year’s Wimbledon, is joined for the World Group quarter-final clash in London by Richard Gasquet (world number 20), Gilles Simon (13) and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12).

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who has played doubles with Mahut, was named as replacement in an official team statement on Tuesday.

Monfils, the world number 18, lost a five-set thriller to Simon at Wimbledon on Saturday, and said after his third-round defeat he did not expect to be picked.

“Quite honestly, I don’t have a place in the Davis Cup,” he told reporters. “There’s an impression that I can play well on grass, but it’s nothing but an impression.”

The Davis Cup tie takes place at Queen’s Club in west London between July 17-19.

Reporting by Andrew Callus and Gregory Blachier, editing by Stephen Wood

