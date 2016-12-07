FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Noah named France Fed Cup captain
#Sports News
December 7, 2016 / 6:53 PM / 9 months ago

Noah named France Fed Cup captain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Croatia v France - Davis Cup Semi Final - Kresimir Cosic Hall, Zadar, Croatia - 16/9/16. France's coach Yannick Noah reacts during singles match of France's Richard Gasquet v Croatia's Borna Coric.Antonio Bronic

PARIS (Reuters) - France Davis Cup skipper Yannick Noah has been named the country's Fed Cup captain as well, the French tennis federation said on Wednesday.

Noah, the last French man to win a grand slam singles title when he triumphed at his home Open in 1983, takes over from Amelie Mauresmo, who stepped down last month after France lost to the Czech Republic in the final.

Noah was Fed Cup captain in 1997 and 1998, leading France to the first of their two titles in 1997.

The 56-year-old also guided France to Davis Cup victories in 1991 and 1996 during his first two spells in the job.

He has been less successful since taking over from Arnaud Clement in 2015. France were eliminated in the semi-finals this year.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
