a year ago
French Federation extends Paire suspension
#Sports News
September 24, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

French Federation extends Paire suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Preliminary - Men's Singles Second Round - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Benoit Paire (FRA) of France in action against Fabio Fognini (ITA) of Italy.Kevin Lamarque

PARIS, (Reuters) - The French Tennis Federation (FFT) has extended Benoit Paire's suspension until the end of February 2017 for "damaging" the organization's image by his behavior at the Rio Olympics.

The FFT, however, lifted bans on Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic who were sanctioned for criticizing the organization following a mix-up over their clothing in a first-round women's doubles loss at the Games. The FFT admitted it was partly responsible for the confusion and the two players will be available for the Fed Cup final against the Czech Republic in November. Paire was kicked out of his country's Olympic team for spending too much time away from the athletes' village. The suspension means he cannot be selected in the French Davis Cup team and will not benefit from the federation's help.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
