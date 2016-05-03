FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French federation headquarters and president home's searched
May 3, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

French federation headquarters and president home's searched

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French tennis federation’s (FFT) headquarters and FFT president Jean Gachassin’s home have been searched amid an investigation into alleged ticket trafficking, French judicial authorities said on Tuesday.

The French financial prosecution service said it had seized “documents useful to the investigation” as it looks into alleged corruption related to the sale of tickets for the French Open and into the “conditions of awarding of the contract for the extension of the Roland Garros stadium”.

The FFT confirmed its headquarters had been searched, saying in a statement that ”the teams of the federations (had) been fully collaborating with the investigators.”

The French Open starts on May 22 at Roland Garros.

The FFT has been rocked by recent rows, notably the firing of general director Gilbert Ysern in February. He was sacked after falling out with Gachassin.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar

