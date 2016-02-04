FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French federation director could be sacked: statement
February 4, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

French federation director could be sacked: statement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Gilbert Ysern attends a news conference in Paris June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday it had begun proceedings against director general Gilbert Ysern that could result in his sacking, as French media reported that he had already been dismissed.

“The French federation has made public that a procedure, that could go up to termination has been initiated against Gilbert Ysern,” the FFT said in a statement.

French sports daily L‘Equipe had earlier reported that Ysern, who is also the director of the French Open, had been sacked by federation president Jean Gachassin.

“It’s very brutal,” Ysern was quoted as saying by L‘Equipe. “I‘m a bother but I have done nothing wrong,” he added without elaborating.

The newspaper said that Ysern and Gachassin had been at odds since the president sacked Davis Cup captain Arnaud Clement last year and replaced him with former French Open champion Yannick Noah.

The FFT statement added that Jeremy Botton had been appointed director general on a caretaker basis “until the end of the procedure”.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Chopra/Toby Davis

