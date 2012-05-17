Hewitt handed a wildcard for the French Open

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia changes his shirt during a break in between games during his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

PARIS (Reuters) - Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt, currently ranked 178th, has been granted a wildcard to enter the French Open main draw along with seven other players, tournament organizers said on Thursday.

The 31-year old Australian won the U.S. Open in 2001 and Wimbledon in 2002 but has struggled for form and fitness since.

Hewitt, who did not play at the claycourt grand slam event last year, has never done better than the quarter-finals in Paris.

The other wild cards were given to 216th-ranked American Brian Baker and six Frenchmen.

The French Open will take place from May 27 to June 10.