French Open prize money gets three-million euro boost

A spectator watches a match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Open prize money pool has risen to 25 million euros ($34.54 million) after the country’s tennis federation announced a three million euro increase to overall winnings on Tuesday.

The FFT added that the men’s and women’s champions would benefit from a 10 percent rise in earnings, each banking 1.65 million euros for winning the singles titles in Paris.

“This noticeable progression of the Roland Garros prize money is part of the four-year plan for the 2013-16 period,” tournament director and FFT general director Gilbert Ysern said in a statement.

Last year, Wimbledon had a total prize pool of 22.56 million euros, while the U.S. Open had a $33.6 million purse.

This year’s Australian Open prize money pool was $33 million.