Bedene eyes Slovenia switch to pursue Olympic dream

FILE PHOTO: Aug 30, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Aljaz Bedene of the United Kingdom returns a shot to Nick Kyrgios of Australia on day two of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

(Reuters) - Aljaz Bedene is contemplating a switch of allegiance back to his birth nation Slovenia to compete at the Olympics, the 27-year-old Briton said after beating American Ryan Harrison in the French Open first round on Monday.

According to International Tennis Federation (ITF) rules, Bedene cannot represent Britain at the Olympics as he previously played for Slovenia in the Davis Cup from 2010-12 before gaining British citizenship in 2015.

"That (Olympics) is a dream for every athlete," Bedene was quoted as saying by British media.

"At the moment, I'm representing Great Britain but I do want to play at the Olympic Games.

"I don't know what the rules are, really. I haven't checked. I guess that means playing for the Davis Cup for them (Slovenia) as well."

Bedene, who beat Harrison 6-4 6-0 3-6 6-1, faces Czech Jiri Vesely in the second round on Wednesday.