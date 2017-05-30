FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Del Potro sails through on French Open return after injury scare
May 30, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 3 months ago

Del Potro sails through on French Open return after injury scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - ATP - Rome Open - Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina - Rome, Italy - 19/5/17 - Del Potro returns the ball.Stefano Rellandini

PARIS (Reuters) - Juan Martin del Potro made a successful return to Roland Garros after a five-year absence on Tuesday, setting aside injury concerns to sail through 6-2 6-1 6-4 against fellow Argentine Guido Pella.

The 29th seed, whose career has been plagued by injury, only confirmed his participation in this year's French Open on Friday after suffering shoulder and back problems.

Del Potro, who reached the French Open semi-finals in 2009, moved across court six with no apparent signs of discomfort, sending down 13 aces in outclassing qualifier Pella in just under two hours.

Tuesday's match was Del Potro's first on the Paris clay since 2012, when he lost in the quarter-finals to Roger Federer.

reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Julien Pretot

