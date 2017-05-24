FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Kvitova to shed light on French Open participation Friday
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 24, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 3 months ago

Kvitova to shed light on French Open participation Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's tennis player Petra Kvitova speaks during a news conference, in Prague, Czech Republic December 23, 2016.David W Cerny

(Reuters) - Petra Kvitova will reveal whether she will take part in next week's French Open at a news conference in Paris on Friday, the two-time Wimbledon champion said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Czech required surgery to her left, playing, hand after being stabbed by an intruder at her home last December, but has made a faster-than-expected recovery.

"I am flying to Roland Garros today and taking part in a press conference on site at 2.30 p.m. local time on Friday," she wrote on Instagram. "Keep everything crossed for me that I will be able to play there."

Kvitova already confirmed on Tuesday that she is set to play at Wimbledon in July.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.