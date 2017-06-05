FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tennis: Pliskova survives Paraguayan scare to reach last eight
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 5, 2017 / 6:44 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis: Pliskova survives Paraguayan scare to reach last eight

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2017 Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates winning her fourth round match against Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame an awful start to beat unheralded Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Monday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time.

Cepede Royg, ranked 97th, had a break point while leading 4-3 in the decider, but Pliskova overcame that scare and won the remaining games.

Pliskova, the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up, will take on Caroline Garcia of France for a place in the semi-finals.

Cepede Royg made an impressive start as she sprayed Court Suzanne Lenglen with winners but nerves eventually kicked in, allowing Pliskova to secure victory after one hour and 51 minutes.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.