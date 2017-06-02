FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Raonic through to last 16 after Garcia-Lopez retires
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 2, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 3 months ago

Raonic through to last 16 after Garcia-Lopez retires

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 Canada's Milos Raonic in action during his third round match against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Fifth seed Milos Raonic reached the French Open last 16 on Friday for the second year in a row after Spanish veteran Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired at the start of the second set with a thigh muscle injury.

Raonic, the world number six, cruised through the first set 6-1 in 21 minutes and led 1-0 in the second when the Spaniard retired at the changeover after a brief exchange with his opponent.

"He told me he had dealt with this in his first rounds. He was happy to have gone through the first two matches and he could not bear it any more," Raonic told reporters.

The 26-year-old Canadian, who will next face Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, had been struggling with an injury himself earlier this season and said he was happy not to have played longer even though it was unfortunate how it had come about.

"I take it when I can have it. I have played a lot in the last weeks. I made good progress and am getting better and better," he said.

Earlier in the year, Raonic pulled out of the Delray Beach final due to a hamstring injury and he also withdrew from Acapulco and Indian Wells.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.