2 months ago
King of errors Raonic stumbles out of French Open
June 4, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 2 months ago

King of errors Raonic stumbles out of French Open

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2017 Canada's Milos Raonic in action during his fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta Reuters / Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Fifth seed Milos Raonic had only himself to blame after he was dumped out of the French Open fourth round by claycourt specialist Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 7-6(2) 6-7(6) 6-4 8-6 on Sunday, with the Canadian committing a staggering 84 unforced errors.

The world number six fired an eye-popping 25 aces in an error-ridden performance and fought off six match points before the Spaniard grabbed victory with a volley to earn his first-ever grand slam quarter-final and a matchup with nine-times champion Rafael Nadal.

Carreno Busta, who recorded his first win over a top-10 player after 16 failed attempts, traded sets with Raonic, who had littered the court with errors throughout, before the Canadian grabbed a break to go 3-1 up in the fifth.

The 25-year-old Spaniard responded with a break of his own but wasted three matchpoints at 5-4 and another two at 7-6 before carving out his seventh to finally finish off Raonic with a volley after four hours and 17 minutes.

Editing by Clare Fallon

