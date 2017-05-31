FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
French Open walkway re-opens after 'abandoned' luggage
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 31, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 3 months ago

French Open walkway re-opens after 'abandoned' luggage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Paris, France - 23/05/16 Workers remove a tarpaulin from Philippe Chatrier court after the rain.Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Open security officers closed a section of a Roland Garros walkway on Wednesday, citing "abandoned" luggage, a Reuters witness said, but quickly re-opened it.

The section affected was situated just below Court Philippe Chatrier, the main arena of the Paris stadium where defending champion Garbine Muguruza was playing Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 after attacks by Islamist militants in Paris that killed 130 people.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.