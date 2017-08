(Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Monday's first-round French Open clash between Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-Muguruza Schiavone

Head-to-Head 1 1

WTA world ranking 5 78

Age 23 36

Height 1.82 meters 1.66 meters

Plays Righthanded Righthanded

2017 Win-loss record 17-10 15-11

2017 WTA titles 0 1