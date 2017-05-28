FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kvitova's return to provide French Open with early emotions
May 28, 2017 / 2:19 AM / 3 months ago

Kvitova's return to provide French Open with early emotions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - China Open Women's Singles Second Round - Beijing, China - 04/10/16. Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova plays against China's Wang Yafan.Thomas Peter/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Five months after being stabbed during a burglary, Petra Kvitova will provide the French Open with early chills as she makes her return to competition by opening play at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The left-handed Czech, a two-time Wimbledon champion, takes on American Julia Boserup on Court Philippe Chatrier after making a speedy recovery from a left hand injury sustained in the attack last December.

Whether she will be fit enough to beat the world number 86 is anyone's guess, but Kvitova was all smiles when she arrived at the stadium on Friday.

"I've already won my biggest fight," she told reporters. "I stayed in life and I have all my fingers.

"I’m happy that I didn’t have to change any technique, and everything seems OK. Of course, the hand doesn’t have that power and the strength yet, but I’m working on it."

Kvitova, who is seeded 15th courtesy of her protected ranking, reached the French Open semi-finals in 2012.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Greg Mahlich

