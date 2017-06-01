FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Wawrinka out to extend claycourt run against dark horse Dolgopolov
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 1, 2017 / 2:16 AM / 3 months ago

Wawrinka out to extend claycourt run against dark horse Dolgopolov

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 30/5/17 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his first round match against Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik Reuters / Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - World number three Stan Wawrinka will hope to carry his good form on clay into the French Open second round on Thursday against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov - a player who holds a winning record against him.

Champion in Paris in 2015, third seed Wawrinka claimed his maiden title of the year in Geneva last week and has now won his last seven matches on the surface.

The Swiss player's claycourt season before Geneva had been far from spectacular, having failed to get further than the second round in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

Wawrinka has never lost to a player ranked outside the top 50 at the French Open, but Dolgopolov, ranked 89th, has beaten him twice compared to one win for the Swiss.

The 32-year-old Ukrainian, a former top-20 player, claimed his third tour title of his career when he won in Buenos Aires in February, on clay.

But he has since failed to win more than two matches in any tournament.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.