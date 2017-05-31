FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017 record: Sara Errani v Kristina Mladenovic
May 31, 2017 / 2:30 AM / 3 months ago

2017 record: Sara Errani v Kristina Mladenovic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 19/1/17 Italy's Sara Errani reacts as she retires due to an injury during her Women's singles second round match against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 record of Italian Sara Errani and France's Kristina Mladenovic ahead of their second-round match at the French Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

SARA ERRANI (record at WTA events and grand slam in 2017)

Rome: First-round defeat by Alize Cornet (France) 6-3 6-4

Morocco: Semi-final defeat by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-4 6-0

Istanbul: Second-round defeat by Elise Mertens (Belgium) 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3

Bogota: Quarter-final defeat by Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 7-5 6-4

Charleston: Second-round loss to Anastasia Rodionova (Australia) 6-2 6-2

Miami: Second-round defeat by Zhang Shuai (China) 4-6 6-4 7-5

Indian Wells: Second-round defeat by Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-4 5-7 6-2

Australian Open: Second-round loss to Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 6-2 3-2 Retired

Brisbane: First-round loss to Christina Mchale (U.S.) 6-3 6-3

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 29/5/17 France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrates during her first round match against USA's Jennifer Brady Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

13-KRISTINA MLADENOVIC (record at WTA events and grand slam in 2017)

Rome: First-round loss to Julia Goerges (Germany) 7-6(6) 7-5

Madrid: Lost in the final to Simona Halep (Romania) 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2

Stuttgart: Lost in the final to Laura Siegemund (Germany) 6-1 2-6 7-6(5)

Miami: Second-round loss to Patricia Maria Tig (Romania) 7-6(4) 6-2

Indian Wells: Semi-final defeat by Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-3 6-4

Acapulco: Lost in the final to Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-1 7-5

Dubai: Third-round defeat by Wang Qiang (China) 6-1 6-4

St. Petersburg: Beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) in the final 6-2 6-7(3) 6-4

Australian Open: First-round loss to Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 6-4 6-2

Hobart: First-round loss to Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-1 6-2

Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru

