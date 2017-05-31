FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Forza! I meant no disrespect to Errani, says Mladenovic
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 31, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 3 months ago

Forza! I meant no disrespect to Errani, says Mladenovic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 31/5/17 France's Kristina Mladenovic during her second round match against Italy's Sara Errani Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French hope Kristina Mladenovic has been cheering herself on in Italian for a long time but it was not to the taste of her second-round victim at the French Open, Italy's Sara Errani.

"Wasn't nice at all, I was prepared to such things but it is a very bad thing," said Errani after losing 6-2 6-3 to the 13th seed on Wednesday.

Mladenovic, however, meant no disrespect when she yelled 'forza!' (Come on!).

"I always do this. I use the word 'forza'. Well, it's a long story between my brother and friends. When we were in Palermo in - well, I can't remember the year, long, long time ago," the 13th seed said.

"Nothing against Sara, and if you followed my matches before, maybe you have noticed this. You should have heard this. This is not the first time I use the word 'forza'."

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

