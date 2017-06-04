Player profiles: Garbine Muguruza vs Kristina Mladenovic

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her third round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva Reuters / Christian Hartmann

(Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza and Kristina Mladenovic ahead of their fourth-round clash at the French Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-GARBINE MUGURUZA (Spain)

The defending champion returned to Roland Garros after a mixed start to the season, but wasted no time finding her feet on the red dirt of Paris.

She impressed in downing 2010 winner Francesca Schiavone 6-2 6-4 in the first round and followed up with victories over Estonian Anett Kontaveit and 27th seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Muguruza's sharp movement and strong serve are well suited to Roland Garros, and she is bound to test Mladenovic, whose struggles with a back injury may be significant.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 France's Kristina Mladenovic in action during her third round match against USA's Shelby Rogers Reuters / Benoit Tessier

13-Kristina Mladenovic (France)

Mladenovic came to the French Open after a stellar claycourt season in which she reached the finals in Stuttgart and Madrid and has won over the crowd with her spirited performances in Paris.

She beat American Shelby Rogers 7-5 4-6 8-6 in the third round.

Mladenovic has battled a back injury at Roland Garros and had to dig deep against Rogers, feeding off the home crowd to grind out the victory after her opponent battled hard in the final set.

If Mladenovic beats Muguruza, she will be a step closer to becoming the first French woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.