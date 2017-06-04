FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
2017 records: Garbine Muguruza vs Kristina Mladenovic
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 4, 2017 / 2:21 AM / 2 months ago

2017 records: Garbine Muguruza vs Kristina Mladenovic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrates after winning her third round match against USA's Shelby Rogers Reuters / Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and France's Kristina Mladenovic ahead of their fourth-round match at the French Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-GARBINE MUGURUZA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 7-5 6-2 in the third round.

Rome: Semi-final loss to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Madrid: First-round loss to Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-1 6-3

Stuttgart: Second-round loss to Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1

Miami: Fourth-round loss to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7-6(1) Retired

Indian Wells: Quarter-final loss to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 7-6(2) 7-6(5)

Dubai: Second-round loss to Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Doha: Second-round loss to Zhang Shuai (China) 7-6(3) 3-6 7-5

Australian Open: Quarter-final loss to Coco Vahdeweghe (U.S.) 6-4 6-0

Brisbane: Semi-final loss to Alize Cornet (France) 4-1 Retired

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her third round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva Reuters / Christian Hartmann

4-KRISTINA MLADENOVIC (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 7-5 4-6 8-6 in the third round.

Rome: First-round loss to Julia Goerges (Germany) 7-6(6) 7-5

Madrid: Lost in final to Simona Halep (Romania) 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2

Stuttgart: Lost in final to Laura Siegemund (Germany) 6-1 2-6 7-6(5)

Miami: Second-round loss to Patricia Maria Tig (Romania) 7-6(4) 6-2

Indian Wells: Semi-final defeat by Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-3 6-4

Acapulco: Lost in final to Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-1 7-5

Dubai: Third-round defeat by Wang Qiang (China) 6-1 6-4

St. Petersburg: Beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) in the final 6-2 6-7(3) 6-4

Australian Open: First-round loss to Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 6-4 6-2

Hobart: First-round loss to Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-1 6-2

Complied by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.