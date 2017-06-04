2017 records: Garbine Muguruza vs Kristina Mladenovic

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrates after winning her third round match against USA's Shelby Rogers Reuters / Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and France's Kristina Mladenovic ahead of their fourth-round match at the French Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-GARBINE MUGURUZA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 7-5 6-2 in the third round.

Rome: Semi-final loss to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Madrid: First-round loss to Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-1 6-3

Stuttgart: Second-round loss to Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1

Miami: Fourth-round loss to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7-6(1) Retired

Indian Wells: Quarter-final loss to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 7-6(2) 7-6(5)

Dubai: Second-round loss to Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Doha: Second-round loss to Zhang Shuai (China) 7-6(3) 3-6 7-5

Australian Open: Quarter-final loss to Coco Vahdeweghe (U.S.) 6-4 6-0

Brisbane: Semi-final loss to Alize Cornet (France) 4-1 Retired

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her third round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva Reuters / Christian Hartmann

4-KRISTINA MLADENOVIC (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 7-5 4-6 8-6 in the third round.

Rome: First-round loss to Julia Goerges (Germany) 7-6(6) 7-5

Madrid: Lost in final to Simona Halep (Romania) 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2

Stuttgart: Lost in final to Laura Siegemund (Germany) 6-1 2-6 7-6(5)

Miami: Second-round loss to Patricia Maria Tig (Romania) 7-6(4) 6-2

Indian Wells: Semi-final defeat by Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-3 6-4

Acapulco: Lost in final to Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-1 7-5

Dubai: Third-round defeat by Wang Qiang (China) 6-1 6-4

St. Petersburg: Beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) in the final 6-2 6-7(3) 6-4

Australian Open: First-round loss to Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 6-4 6-2

Hobart: First-round loss to Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-1 6-2