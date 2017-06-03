FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017 record: Andy Murray v Juan Martin del Potro
June 3, 2017 / 2:15 AM / 2 months ago

2017 record: Andy Murray v Juan Martin del Potro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 1/6/17 Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates during his second round match against Slovakia's Martin Klizan Reuters / Christian Hartmann

(This version of the June 2nd story corrects Del Potro result against Harrison in Estoril)

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Briton Andy Murray and Argentine Juan Martin del Potro ahead of their third-round match at the French Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-ANDY MURRAY (record at ATP events and grand slam in 2017)

French Open: defeated Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) in the second round

Rome: Second-round defeat by Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-2 6-4

Madrid: Third-round loss to Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-3 6-3

Barcelona: Semi-final defeat by Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-2 3-6 6-4

Monte Carlo: Third-round loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) 2-6 6-2 7-5

Indian Wells: Second-round loss to Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-4 7-6(5)

Dubai: Beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) in the final 6-3 6-2

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP - Rome Open - Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina - Rome, Italy - 19/5/17 - Del Potro returns the ball.Stefano Rellandini

Australian Open: Fourth-round loss to Mischa Zverev (Germany) 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4

Doha: Lost to Novak Djokovic (Serbia) in the final 6-3 5-7 6-4

29-JUAN MARTIN DEL POTRO (record at ATP events and grand slam in 2017

French Open: Second-round victory over Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 6-3 3-6 1-1 Retired

Lyon: Second-round loss to Gastao Elias (Portugal) 7-6 6-4

Rome: Quarter-final loss to Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-4

Estoril: Second-round, handed walkover to Ryan Harrison (United States)

Miami: Second-round loss to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4

Indian Wells: Third-round loss to Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7-5 4-6 6-1

Acapulco: Second-round loss to Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 4-6 6-4 6-4

Delray Beach: Semi-final loss to Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-3 7-6(6)

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

