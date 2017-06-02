FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
2017 record: Dominic Thiem vs Steve Johnson
June 2, 2017 / 2:12 AM / 3 months ago

2017 record: Dominic Thiem vs Steve Johnson

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Dominic Thiem of Austria and American Steve Johnson ahead of their third-round match at the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

6-DOMINIC THIEM (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Simone Bolelli (Italy) 7-5 6-1 6-3 in the second round

Rome: Semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-0

Madrid: lost 7-6(8) 6-4 to Rafael Nadal (Spain) in the final

Barcelona: lost 6-4 6-1 to Rafael Nadal (Spain) in the final

Monte Carlo: Third-round loss to David Goffin (Belgium) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3

Miami: Second-round loss to Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-1 7-5

Indian Wells: Quarter-final loss to Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 4-6 7-6(2)

Acapulco: Quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey (United States) 6-1 7-5

Rio de Janeiro: Defeated Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 7-5 6-4 in the final

Rotterdam: Quarter-final loss to Pierre-Hughes Herbert (France) 6-4 7-6(3)

Sofia: Second-round defeat to Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-4 6-4

Australian Open: Fourth-round loss to David Goffin (Belgium) 5-7 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2

Sydney: Quarter-final loss to Daniel Evans (Britain) 3-6 6-4 6-1

Brisbane: Quarter-final loss to Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-3 4-6 6-3

25-STEVE JOHNSON (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-2 7-6(8) 3-6 7-6(6) in the second round

Geneva: Quarter-final loss to Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 7-5

Houston: Defeated Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) in the final

Miami: Second-round loss to Nicolas Mahut (France) 6-4 5-7 6-4

Indian Wells: Third-round defeat to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7-6(3) 7-6(4)

Acapulco: Quarter-final loss to Marin Cilic (Croatia) Retired

Delray Beach: Quarter-final loss to Jack Sock (United States) 6-4 7-6(4)

Memphis: Quarter-final defeat to Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-0 6-4

Australian Open: Second-round loss to Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4 6-4

Auckland: Semi-final defeat by Jack Sock (United States) 6-4 6-3

Brisbane: First-round loss to Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-2 6-3

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

