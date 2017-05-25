FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Siegemund out of French Open, Del Potro doubtful
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 25, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 3 months ago

Siegemund out of French Open, Del Potro doubtful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Sept 3, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Laura Siegemund of Germany hits to Venus Williams of the USA on day six of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Stuttgart Open champion Laura Siegemund has sustained a right knee injury and will miss next week's French Open, Germany's Fed Cup captain has said.

Siegemund was injured during her second round match against Barbora Krejcikova at the Nuremberg Cup and her Fed Cup captain Barbara Rittner told reporters she would not play at Roland Garros.

"She won't be able to play in Paris," said Rittner, who suggested the 29-year-old had suffered ligament damage.

Former U.S. Open men's champion Juan Martin Del Potro is also a doubt for the French Open due to injuries.

"I feel pain in the shoulder and back," Del Potro told reporters after losing in the second round of the Lyon Open.

"I will go to Paris and I will take a decision soon about whether I play the French Open."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.