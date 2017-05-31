FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Best of social media from French Open day four
#Sports News
May 31, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 3 months ago

Best of social media from French Open day four

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 31/5/17 General view during the second round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Portugal's Joao Sousa Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - Top tweets from the fourth day's play at the French Open featuring Serena Williams, Steve Johnson and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

"Sister, Sister ...Three-time #RolandGarros champion @serenawilliams was all smiles while watching sister Venus win her 2R match. #RG17" - @rolandgarros spots Serena Williams in the crowd during Venus Williams second round-match against Kurumi Nara of Japan. The American won 6-3 6-1. (bit.ly/2smOscH)

"So much more than tennis. @sjohnson_89, who lost his father just weeks ago, overcome with emotion after winning 2R match vs Coric. #RG17" - @rolandgarros tweeted following American Steve Johnson's hard fought second-round victory over Borna Coric of Croatia. (bit.ly/2sed8Vr)

"End of the road sadly at @rolandgarros in 2R. Lost my cool after the final whistle, hope to improve on that. Congrats and good luck to Steve" - @borna_cornic tweeted after smashing his racket in temper after losing the match. (bit.ly/2rkPEhi)

"Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's 1st round Grand Slam defeats:

#RG17 - Renzo Olivo

2007 Australian Open - @andyroddick

2005 Roland Garros - Andy Roddick" - @GracenoteGold tweeted after Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga suffered an opening round defeat to Argentine Renzo Olivo. (bit.ly/2qGA6Tf)

"This is the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Singles podium at @rolandgarros today! @ATPWorldTour @Olympics @AndreAgassi #RG17" - @Leander recreated the 1996 Atlanta Games singles tennis podium with American Andre Agassi and Sergi Bruguera of Spain. (bit.ly/2rby9Sg)

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

