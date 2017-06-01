Best of social media from French Open day five

(Reuters) - Top tweets from the fifth day's play at the French Open featuring Serena Williams, Nicolas Almagro, Juan Martin del Potro and Nick Kyrgios.

@serenawilliams had a seroes of tweets to clarify that she does not know the gender of her unborn child. Her sister Venus had hinted the child was to be a girl at the French Open on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2ssb7Em)

"I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have! So to clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favours I can get them to do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters I say baby Venus, baby Lyn or baby Isha needs it. I did not grow up with any brothers, only sisters and we all say "she" more than "he". Unless I'm joking with my Dad or Alexis and I'm trying to con something out of them too. Hey I'm the youngest of 5 I've always tricked all of them what can I say!"

"Top-3 men with most Grand Slam match wins w/o a GS title are out #RG17 before R3

143 David Ferrer

133 Tomas Berdych

112 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga" - @GracenoteGold tweeted after Spaniard David Ferrer and Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic suffered second round defeats. Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is also out of the French Open with a first-round loss on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2siajCN)

"Del Potro comforting Almagro after the Spaniard quits their second-round match with a knee injury. Amazing gesture #RG17" - @Eurosport_UK posted a picture of a tearful Nicolas Almagro, who was offered support by his opponent Juan Martin del Potro. The Spaniard was forced to retire in the second round with a leg injury. (bit.ly/2rfj1Dm)

"Nick Kyrgios is not happy." - @josemorgado tweeted along with a picture of Nick Kyrgios destroying his racket after dropping four games on the trot to lose the second set to Kevin Anderson. The Australian lost the match 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2.(bit.ly/2qKjDh3)

"After the match Sevastova's mom turned to me & said, 'Well, you guys are still better at hockey'." - @markhmasters tweeted after Russia's Anastasija Sevastova booked a third round spot with a 6-3 6-0 win over Canadian Eugene Bouchard. (bit.ly/2rpngL9)