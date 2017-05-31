FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Nadal out to tame hard-hitting Haase at French Open
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 31, 2017 / 2:20 AM / 3 months ago

Nadal out to tame hard-hitting Haase at French Open

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 29/5/17 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his first round match against France's Benoit Paire Reuters / Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Spaniard Rafael Nadal, seeking a record-extending 10th title at the French Open, faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round on Wednesday.

Fourth-seed Nadal is on a semi-final collision course with defending champion Novak Djokovic, and the Serbian takes on Joao Sousa of Portugal.

Talented Austrian Dominic Thiem, seeded sixth and an outside bet for the tournament, plays Italy's Simone Bolelli on Suzanne Lenglen Court.

Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who herself has made waves with a string of fine performances this year, faces defending champion and fourth seed Garbine Muguruza, hoping to repeat her winning performance against the Spaniard in Stuttgart in April.

Petra Kvitova will continue her comeback from a five-month absence, taking on American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was injured when a burglar stuck a knife through her playing hand late last year.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.