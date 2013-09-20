FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
September 20, 2013 / 3:29 PM / in 4 years

Wildcard Zhang to meet qualifier King in Guangzhou final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s wildcard entrant Zhang Shuai entered her maiden WTA Tour singles final on Friday to set up a title clash with American qualifier Vania King in the Guangzhou Open.

Zhang, ranked 112th in the world, had an easy outing in the semi-final against Austria’s Yvonne Meusburger and picked up her fourth straight-set win of the event with a 6-1 6-1 victory.

King, 124th in the rankings, rallied from a set down to beat the other Chinese Zheng Jie 3-6 7-5 6-3 in the $500,000 hard-court tournament, where none of the seeded players could make it to the last four.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John Mehaffey

