FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tired Nadal pulls out of German tournament
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 8, 2013 / 11:35 AM / 4 years ago

Tired Nadal pulls out of German tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BERLIN (Reuters) - French Open finalist Rafael Nadal has pulled out of next week’s Wimbledon warmup event at Halle in Germany, citing fatigue after a busy few weeks of tennis.

The Spaniard will try to win his eighth crown on the Roland Garros clay courts in Paris on Sunday against compatriot David Ferrer.

“It is a pity and unfortunate Rafael cannot come,” said Halle tournament director Ralf Weber in a statement. “But I understand his decision...his health is the top priority.”

World number four Nadal has recently won titles in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome, hitting top form on his favorite clay ahead of the French Open after coming back in February from a lengthy injury absence.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.