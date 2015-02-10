FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hewitt offered one last hurrah on London's grasscourts
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 10, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Hewitt offered one last hurrah on London's grasscourts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia waves to the crowd after losing to Benjamin Becker of Germany in their men's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

LONDON (Reuters) - Former champion Lleyton Hewitt will begin his preparations for his final bow at Wimbledon this year at the Aegon Championships after organizers of the Queen’s Club grasscourt event guaranteed the Australian a wildcard.

The unusual move to hand out a wildcard before the entry list is known is reward for the 33-year-old former world number one who has won the Wimbledon warm-up event four times.

Hewitt, who will retire after next year’s Australian Open, is winding down his career and will only play two tournaments this year, Queen’s and Wimbledon as well as the Davis Cup.

“It took us roughly two seconds to decide to guarantee Lleyton a wild card!” said tournament director Stephen Farrow.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.